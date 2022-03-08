The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident involving a noose outside Independence High School in Ashburn.
Independence High School Principal John Gabriel sent a letter to the community saying that on Monday morning, school administrators found a noose displayed near the entrance to the school.
“I want to let you know that this incident was immediately reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and they are investigating, but it is believed that no student or employee is currently suspected of participating in this activity,” Gabriel wrote.
The letter said that because it was a teacher workday, very few students were in the building. It added that school counselors and the Unified Mental Health team will be available to students who need them.
“We reject and condemn the use of these intimidating, racist symbols and hateful demonstrations of any kind; please know they do not reflect our values at Independence High School,” the letter stated.
Gabriel wrote that he could not provide any more details because the investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Lol..every week a new democrat race hoax.
Another Democrat at it again! Victim status MUST be maintained at ALL costs. Even if it means committing a hate crime against yourself. Morons.
