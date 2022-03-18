The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office identified two juveniles as responsible for placing a noose on a banner outside Independence High School in Ashburn this weekend, but no charges will be filed.
The school resource officer was notified Monday that a teacher located a rope tied in the shape of a noose attached to a school banner outside the stadium, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Two unknown subjects were seen in the area Sunday night while they were walking a small black and white dog, the release said.
Deputies identified two juveniles, who don't attend Loudoun County Public Schools, but no charges were filed.
"The investigation determined the circumstances of the case did not meet the elements of a criminal act under the Code of Virginia," the release said.
