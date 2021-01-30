As nursing homes and assisted-living facilities across the state get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some relief is setting in. But experts say things are far from a return to normal inside congregate settings.
Distribution of the vaccine inside long-term care facilities is handled at the federal level through partnerships between the Centers for Disease Control and CVS and Walgreens. The pharmacies enter facilities for vaccine clinics then return about a month later to administer second doses and to vaccinate anyone who didn’t get a shot the first time around. Typically, each facility holds three clinics.
Birmingham Green in Manassas was one of the hardest-hit nursing homes in the state in the early stages of the pandemic, with a total of 132 documented cases and 34 related deaths last spring.
The facility has no known cases currently, and as of Tuesday, every resident and staff member had been offered the vaccine through clinics held by CVS. Ten pharmacy clinic members administered shots for 200 nursing home residents and staff members at the first clinic Jan. 5. On Tuesday, second shots were administered. So far, 86% of residents and 60% of staff members have received the vaccine.
“Now that the vaccine is here and we have started the process, I’d say the biggest feeling across campus is relief,” CEO Denise Chadwick Wright said. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been waiting for, however we still have to be careful. We will continue to follow CDC guidance regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.”
Currently, the facility tests for the virus twice per week.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, updated Jan. 22, four outbreaks are ongoing in long-term care facilities in the Prince William Health District: Gainesville Health & Rehab Center, Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center, Paramount Senior Living in Manassas and Tribute at the Glen. The Lake Manassas facility had the most cases, 93, but none of the facilities had reported any deaths associated with current outbreaks.
On Wednesday, Gainesville Health and Rehab was holding its second vaccination clinic. During its first outbreak last year, Gainesville Health & Rehab reported 68 cases and 10 deaths.
Tribute at The Glen, where a spokesperson said there are no current positive cases, held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, administered by Walgreens. The second clinic is scheduled Feb. 16.
“We are grateful and excited,” said Martin Brown, executive director at Tribute at The Glen. “We look forward to the day when the pandemic is behind us, and this first step brings joy to our residents and team members.”
SKEPTICISM PERSISTS
Inside nearly every facility so far, there’s been at least some skepticism about the vaccine itself.
Melissa Andrews is president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, an association of 125 not-for-profit facilities of which Birmingham Green is a member. She said that within member facilities, LeadingAge is seeing 90% to 100% of residents saying yes to the vaccine, but only 50% to 65% of staff members.
“The infertility myth is a big one, because you think about frontline caregivers, a lot of them are young women. So that fear that they’re going to be rendered infertile if they have the vaccination is a real fear,” Andrews said.
The organization has repeatedly tried to disseminate accurate information about the mRNA vaccine’s safety and efficacy to staff. No evidence exists to suggest that the vaccine causes any long-term harm to recipients. And Andrews said facilities often see an increase in the number of people willing to take it by the second or third clinics, after the initial recipients show no ill effects.
The partnership for congregate settings is run at the federal level, so the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t track those vaccinations at the health district level. But Mounika Bazar, an infection control consultant for VDH, said all nursing facilities in the state have received their first doses and that second clinics began Jan. 17.
In assisted-living facilities, which are behind nursing homes on the priority list, vaccinations began Jan. 11, and 90% are expected to be finished with first clinics by the start of February. As of Wednesday, 74,371 doses have been administered in long-term care facilities across the commonwealth.
Andrews said recent vaccine shortages and diminished allocations are not expected to affect availability in long-term care facilities. Once the vaccinations are complete, the next issue is when facilities can start easing some of the most extreme safety precautions, like visitation restrictions and isolated meals.
“It’s the question of the week, quite frankly. CDC and VDH are saying it’s too soon to issue guidance on reopening,” Andrews said. “I think everybody’s frustrated. I get it, people have been isolated and they’ve sacrificed holidays and anniversaries. But the vaccine is not a silver bullet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.