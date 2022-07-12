North Stafford grad Joey Slye returns to his roots

Joey Slye told his mother, Laura, he would do his own laundry. But Laura insisted.
Savoring the moment, she picked up the pile of clothes and plopped them in the washer with a grateful smile on her face. Her son was home – even if for just a short while.
After a circuitous journey as an injury-replacement for the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 regular season, Slye had moved back to Stafford County to live with his parents when the Washington Commanders signed him in November as their latest kicker.
Slye had the option of living closer to the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn, but it made more sense to stay with his mom and dad in a familiar place. He spent the night at an Ashburn hotel only if a workout ran late.
Otherwise, Slye happily made the hour-long commute each way to work, while eating dinner with his parents and reluctantly letting his mom wash his clothes or even buy groceries.
A close-knit group, neither party knew how long this arrangement might last so they took advantage of it as much as possible.
Then came the news this spring Slye and his parents hoped for. On April 11, Washington announced it had signed Slye to a two-year contract reportedly worth up to about $5 million, including $2 million in guarantees that makes him the Commanders’ starting kicker going into the preseason.
The multi-year deal, the first of Slye’s NFL career, gives him job security. The deal also keeps him with the team he prefers playing for. But as an added bonus, the deal allows him to remain close to his roots.
For all his travels as a kicker, first at Virginia Tech, followed by the NFL, Stafford was still his base.
It’s where Slye’s family moved in 2007 when the Air Force transferred his father, Dave, into the area. It’s where Slye gave up his dreams of playing linebacker in college based on his undersized 5-foot-11 frame to become a kicker at North Stafford when his predecessor, Austin Grebe, told him he was next man up.
It’s where friends, teammates and coaches knew him as Joey, the kid who valued relationships and worked hard to maintain them no matter how long he’d been away.
His best friend is Myles Kennedy, a former North Stafford teammate. His second dad is Allan Henshaw, North Stafford’s strength and body teacher who coached football when Slye attended the school. And his fiancée, Brittaney Nealis, is a Colonial Forge graduate.
Slye will remain less than an hour away when he and Brittaney move back into the area. And when they do, prepare for some more dinners and more game-nights, a Slye staple.
It’s just who they are and what they do.
“As a military family, we always loved being together as a family,” said Laura, who has been a math teacher at North Stafford since the family moved here. “We really like each other. Family is the most important thing to all of us.”
STAYING PATIENT
Slye first heard about his new Commanders’ contract right before he attended a rehearsal dinner near Staunton. Slye was a member of the wedding party for Justin Field, one of his former North Stafford football teammates.
Slye couldn’t talk long when he called his parents to tell them the news. But he mentioned enough for everyone to breathe a collective sigh.
Slye established himself as a reliable kicker for Washington last fall after the team cut Dustin Hopkins and then Chris Blewitt. In six games, Slye converted all 12 of his field-goal attempts and was 9 for 10 in extra points. He missed three games with a hamstring injury suffered when he tried to tackle Seattle’s Rasheem Green after Green blocked a field goal. Call it a lesson learned.
“I tried to be an athlete when I’m not an athlete,” Slye said.
After the season, Slye had the option of going somewhere else when the Commanders initially tendered him a qualifying offer of $2.43 million that allowed them to match any offer from another NFL team.
Slye understood. This is still a business. Despite his success, the Commanders made no promises about bringing him back as their starting kicker. But Slye stayed patient, believing his body of work with Washington warranted not only an opportunity, but a long-term one.
He left the negotiations to his agent, Glenn Schwartzman, whom he credits with keeping him employed during the ups-and-downs of his NFL career.
Slye was used to one-year deals with no guarantees when he entered the NFL as the Carolina Panthers’ kicker in 2019 as an undrafted player out of college.
The New York Giants had already signed and then released him. So, too, had the San Diego Chargers, the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Slye spent two seasons with the Panthers before they released him Aug. 28, 2021.
But Slye trusted Schwartzman to find the best situation for him.
“He has a great reputation around the league,” Slye said. “One of the first things I noticed about him is how respected he is.”
When the contract came together, Slye saw it as a win-win. He received some things he wanted, as did the Commanders.
“I wanted to have some security financially, but Washington’s investing in me,” Slye said. “It’s nice for both sides. We both benefit.”
Slye liked working with punter and holder Tress Way and long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman. He also had a good rapport with members of the Commanders’ organization, including head coach Ron Rivera, with whom he first crossed paths while playing for the Panthers.
But beyond football, Slye and Rivera have connected on other fronts. Both are from military families and have been impacted by cancer.
Rivera announced in August 2020 he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer in his neck. He underwent treatments during the 2020 season, and in January 2021 said he was cancer-free.
Slye lost his older brother, A.J., to leukemia. A.J., an all-state football player at North Stafford, was diagnosed in December 2012 and died Feb. 27, 2014. North Stafford’s football stadium is named in A.J.’s honor. Slye honors A.J. a number of ways, including with a tattoo on his right shoulder that shows a picture of he and A.J. holding hands the last time they played football together at North Stafford.
“I felt a little bit I could relate more,” Slye said of Rivera. “To do what he did and show his face around the facility, it’s incredible. I have a lot of respect for him.”
NEXT STEPS
Slye and Brittaney first crossed paths in seventh grade. They attended different schools, but stayed friends until they started dating after attending Virginia Tech together. They plan to marry next April.
The Commanders’ decision to retain Slye will require some short-term adjusting for the couple. Brittaney moved a year ago to join Slye in Charlotte after she received her doctorate in physical therapy from Marymount University.
But it’s worth it. She’s now closer to her parents, who are Commanders’ season ticket holders and have a garage filled with Washington football mementoes.
And after bouncing around last year without any guarantees about the future, Slye is settled in familiar surroundings both professionally and personally.
“I wanted to stay with [Washington] and start a good career here and build on what I started,” Slye said.
