Stafford County is asking all residents in North Stafford, primarily those who live above Courthouse Road (especially along the 610 corridors), to begin conserving water.
The emergency alert is due to complications from a water main break from the Smith Lake water plant to the northern end of the county.
Utility crews are on the scene to assess and locate the water main break in order to start making repairs. However, until the crews can make repairs to the line, there is a limited amount of pumping capacity to bring water north.
Residents are asked to STOP IMMEDIATELY:
- Washing dishes/running dishwashers
- Doing laundry
- Washing Cars
- Watering lawns
- Taking baths/showers
- Anything outside of necessary water use
Stafford County will update the public as information becomes available on www.staffordcountyva.gov, Facebook and Twitter. Customers may call Utilities at 540-658-8616 with questions.
