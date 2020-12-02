Gov. Ralph Northam didn't announce any new pandemic restrictions during a Wednesday afternoon update on COVID-19 in Virginia, but he warned "all options remain on the table."
The governor also announced early details on a statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine possibly reaching Virginia in the next couple weeks.
Northam said he hopes most Virginians will have received the vaccine by this summer. In the meantime, people need to work together to stop the spread, he said. Social gatherings, even small family gatherings, are where a majority of the new cases are coming from.
In mid-November, Northam tightened restrictions on gatherings and ordered bars and restaurants to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus cases. However, despite a holiday weekend slowdown in testing, cases are still up about 31% over the past two weeks statewide, and hospitalizations hit another new high on Wednesday morning.
In Northern Virginia, 514 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, the most since June 2. The region's hospitalizations peaked April 30 at 808.
The governor called those who don’t follow the rules selfish.
“Rights are important, but we also need to emphasize responsibility,” he said. “We have the right measures place. We’re watching for signs of a post-Thanksgiving surge. We will evaluate whether further steps are necessary.”
Northam said he’ll also be relying on Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccines when they become available. He said there’s every reason to believe the vaccines are safe and offered assurances that the vaccine will not give anyone coronavirus.
Virginia expects to receive about 70,000 doses of the vaccine as soon as mid-December. Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first doses.
The plan then calls for a second phase with medically vulnerable residents, those over 65 and critical infrastructure personnel receiving earlier vaccines. As more vaccine become available, it will also become available to the general public. The state has partnered with CVS and Walgreens for distribution.
“We strongly encourage Virginians to get vaccinated. That’s how we get back to normal. We are all responsible for each other,” Northam said.
(1) comment
So this arrogant SOB calls people selfish yet he is the tripe that has recused to follow science and open schools up. Tx, Fl and other states that reopened are not seeing spikes. He states most new cases are from small gatherings and yet he closes bar, restaurants etc what a dupe
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.