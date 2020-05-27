Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed Wednesday that Northern Virginia, along with Accomack County and the city of Richmond, will enter Phase One of the state's reopening on Friday.

Meanwhile, Muriel Bowser said she will lift the stay-at-home order in the District of Columbia on Friday, meaning some businesses there can open with restrictions.

In Virginia, Phase One allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining, hair salons and nail spas to open with certain restrictions, and stores, malls and churches to operate at 50% capacity. All other areas of Virginia moved into Phase One on May 15.

"As we move forward thoughtfully and deliberately, we all must stay vigilant—following the guidelines, wearing masks inside, and looking out for each other," Northam said in a Facebook post.

Government leaders from both Northern Virginia and Accomack, on the Eastern Shore, indicated to Northam over the weekend that their regions are ready to move into Phase One following the two-week delay. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wanted certain restrictions to remain in place in that city, but Northam rejected that request.

The state is watching key metrics to determine how quickly restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus can be lifted. These include testing and hospital capacity, the rate of positive tests, and the availability of personal protective equipment for health-care numbers.

"The virus clearly is still here, but overall these numbers are trending in the right direction," Northam said during a news conference Tuesday.

During that news conference, Northam announced a statewide mandate that all Virginians must wear masks when inside public places, also effective Friday. However, police officers and sheriff's departments will not enforce the order; rather, enforcement will be handled by the Virginia Department of Health.