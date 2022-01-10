As one of his last acts in office, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday declared a limited state of emergency to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.
The 30-day emergency order directs the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local medical services agencies.
The declaration is is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks, Northam said.
Statewide hospitalizations hit a record high Friday of 3,681, with a one-day record of 26,175 new cases Saturday. The prior record was 19,506. As of today, the seven-day case average is a record 16,861.3. The January 2021 peak was just over 6,000. Northam said ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since Dec. 1.
“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Northam said. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”
Northam said Virginia's vaccination rate is one of the best in the nation, with more than 90 percent of state residents having received at least one shot, but the omicron variant is highly contagious and is hitting the unvaccinated hard.
"The overwhelming majority of individuals hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19," Northam said. "In fact, one hospital company reported last week that 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated."
The governor's order allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced physician assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients. It also increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.
Northam said he and his wife are moving back to Norfolk this weekend as Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former business executive from McLean, takes office Saturday as Virginia's 74th governor.
(3) comments
Will Dr. Northam resume practicing Medicine? Sheesh...Here is someone who practiced Medicine in the Commonwealth for almost 30 years and he knows everyone in Healthcare in the Commonwealth and everyone in Healthcare knows him. How did things get to be such a mess?
Great. Our black-face, baby-killer Governor, on his way out the door, is finally doing something good for our commonwealth. Just watch. In his next campaign he will tout this as a success. What a d i r t bag. Good riddance.
Anyone else notice the numbers in paragraph 4 don't add up? Can we get some accurate information for a change, and not random twisted figures to promote fear?!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.