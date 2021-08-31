Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding Wednesday.
The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office has the entire D.C. area under a flash flood watch through Thursday morning, with up to 6 inches of rain expected, particularly in the western suburbs.
The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front, resulting in a prolonged period of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night, the weather service said. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts.
The amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks, small streams, and urban areas, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers, the weather service said.
Scattered damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible with thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Northam said in a news release. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with state and local partners. The action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
