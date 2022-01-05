A day after taking criticism for his handling of Monday's snowstorm, Gov. Ralph Northam late Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of another winter storm expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.
"I've declared a state of emergency as Virginia prepares to respond to another large winter storm beginning tomorrow," Northam said in a tweet. "These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility—particularly as many continue to deal with power outages."
Northam and state agencies have taken some harsh criticism for not declaring a state of emergency or deploying the Virginia National Guard after Monday's storm dumped a foot of snow on parts of northern Virginia, closing a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 for 36 hours and trapping thousands of travelers, among them U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
During a media briefing Tuesday, as drivers were still stranded on the interstate - many going on 24 hours - Northam defended not declaring a state of emergency, saying such action usually comes before major weather events like hurricanes.
Monday's storm also knocked out power to more than 150,000 across Virginia, with tens of thousands of those still in the dark Wednesday night.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for D.C., Northern Virginia and parts of central and eastern Virginia starting Thursday evening through Friday morning for another storm expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow south of Fredericksburg and 2 to 4 inches for the D.C. metro area.
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts during major incidents and weather events.
Stay with InsideNoVa for weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.