Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the top two leaders of the Virginia House of Delegates are endorsing the campaign of Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.

The endorsements, announced early Monday morning, are a huge boost for Ayala's campaign in the wide-open race for the Democratic nomination. A Christopher Newport University poll released last week found that 64% of Democratic voters said they were undecided in the six-way competition, with Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke leading the pack at 12%. The only other candidate with more than 2% was another Prince William delegate, Elizabeth Guzman, at 4%, but Guzman withdrew from the lieutenant governor's race on April 17 to focus on re-election to her House seat.

“During my time as governor, we have made extraordinary progress in our commonwealth," Northam said in a news release issued by Ayala's campaign. “Her [Ayala's] leadership in the House Democratic majority has been central to these and so many other historic pieces of legislation that are improving the lives of Virginia families. I’ve seen firsthand her indispensable ability to bring people together to make progress, and I know Hala will continue the good work we’ve accomplished to move Virginia forward.”

Joining Northam in the endorsement were House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria.

Northam, Filler-Corn and Herring were scheduled to join Ayala for a formal announcement of the endorsements at a news conference in Richmond on Monday afternoon.

Ayala was elected to Prince William's 51st District House seat in 2017, ousting longtime Republican incumbent Rich Anderson, who is now chair of the state Republican party. She defeated Anderson again 2019 to win re-election. She is the first Afro-Latina elected to the General Assembly and serves as chief deputy whip for the Democratic caucus in the House. She would be the first woman elected lieutenant governor and the first woman of color elected statewide in Virginia history

Ayala has picked up several other key endorsements in recent weeks, including those of retired U.S. Rep Jim Moran, State Sen. Lionell Spruill, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, House Majority Whip Alfonso Lopez, House Majority Co-Whip Mike Mullin, Appropriations Committee Chair Del. Luke Torian, Transportation Committee Chair Del. Delores McQuinn, and Dels. Danica Roem, Josh Cole, Dawn Adams, Clinton Jenkins, and Kathleen Murphy.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Ayala has raised over $572,000 for her campaign but had only $155,000 on hand as of March 31. Three of the other candidates had significantly more cash on hand -- Andria McClellan of Norfolk at $406,000, Del. Mark Levine of Arlington at $602,000 and Rasoul at $952,000.

The Democratic primary is June 8, although early voting began Friday. Republicans are also choosing from among six candidates for lieutenant governor; their nomination will be decided in an unassembled convention using ranked-choice voting on May 8.

Northam previously endorsed his predecessor, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, in the five-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor, and challenger Jay Jones, a delegate from Norfolk, in the race for attorney general. Jones is trying to upset incumbent Mark Herring.

"I am so honored and humbled to be endorsed by Virginia’s most accomplished Democratic leaders,” Ayala said. “Governor Northam’s ... lasting legacy will be that of justice and equity. Together with Speaker Filler-Corn and Majority Leader Herring — two women who have been remarkable leaders and friends — we have all worked side-by-side to make progress on so many important issues.”