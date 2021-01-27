More than 2,400 Prince William County Public Schools employees will receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend in what School Board Chair Babur Lateef calls the state's largest clinic exclusively for school staff.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to attend the mass-vaccination event at Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Lateef said at Wednesday's school board meeting.
School employees also got a better understanding of the order they’ll get COVID-19 vaccines as the division considers protocols for returning students.
Vaccinations were scheduled to begin this week for school employees through the Inova Health System. However, Inova Fairfax Hospital announced on Jan. 22 that it was canceling all appointments for first doses and wouldn’t make new ones because of a supply shortage from the Virginia Department of Health.
Instead, Novant Health UVA will administer the vaccines. Novant is scheduled to administer 2,400 vaccines to division employees on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Another 1,800 doses are scheduled for Feb. 6, with second rounds planned for Feb. 21 to Feb. 28.
All the appointments are scheduled to occur at Unity Reed High School.
Superintendent Steven Walts said about 3,200 staff will have received their first round of vaccinations by the end of the weekend.
Those vaccinated this weekend will primarily be staff in high-risk positions and instructional, administrators and support staff, known as Tier 1 staff. The second group will be vaccinated based on when they have or will report to school.
The first group of employees vaccinated were those with an underlying medical condition placing them at high risk if they contracted the virus.
Vaccines have also been administered to many of those employees working in person or are 65 and older.
Central office staff and anyone who hasn’t received a shot yet will be in the last group scheduled for vaccinations. Those appointments will be on a weekly basis as dosages become available.
The vaccination plans come as the board is wrestling over how it wants to bring older students into the classroom, a decision it has punted to its Feb. 17 meeting.
The division has said it has a goal of phasing children into in-person learning by the end of February.
Earlier in January, the board nixed Walts’ plan to delay returning students in fourth grade and older until after spring break.
Preschoolers through third-grade students have already returned to classes two days a week, although families can still opt for all-virtual learning.
Six people discussed the possibility of all students returning for in-person learning during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting. Of those, one student and the spouse of a teacher urged caution in any plans, while the other four advocated for either a quick return to classes or providing choices for students to come back.
The board wants to see how coronavirus vaccines and metrics will look next month ahead of a decision.
Denise Huebner, associate superintendent for special education and student services, said decisions on bringing students back will focus on the virus’s impact on schools that have already welcomed students coupled with the prevalence of community transmission.
As of Jan. 27, Prince William County had recorded 34,314 cases of the virus, with 1,301 hospitalizations and 295 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
According to data presented Wednesday, 703 students tested positive from Jan. 1 to Jan. 25. Of those, 534 were attending school all virtually, 150 were in-person two or four days a week and 19 were participating in sports, but attending school virtually.
In that same time period, 339 employees had contracted the virus. Of those, 115 were part of virtual learning and 224 were involved with in-person learning.
Earlier this month, Dinora Mejia, a popular custodian at Potomac View Elementary School, died from the virus. Division officials do not believe she contracted the virus at school.
Huebner stressed that the vaccination plan was contingent on availability.
“I know that this is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “We have all worked hard and we’re anxious for covid to be over. … We all just have to be patient and reassured that we will all have an opportunity for available vaccines.”
The School Board next meets on Feb. 3.
