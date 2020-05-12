Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday officially extended the closure of non-essential businesses in Northern Virginia for at least two additional weeks, until Thursday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m.
The move came after a request from Northern Virginia health directors and government leaders over the weekend. The officials said in letters to Northam that Northern Virginia localities had not yet met the metrics to move into Phase One of the reopening following shutdowns in March to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Northam has indicated the remainder of the state will be able to move into a Phase One reopening on Friday, May 15. Under phase one, hair salons can reopen, restaurants can allow outdoor dining at 50% capacity, and retail stores and churches can operate at 50% capacity.
The delay of Phase One for Northern Virginia affects Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties and all the towns in those counties, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Neighboring counties such as Fauquier and Stafford should be able to move into Phase One of the reopening on Friday.
"While the data show Virginia as a whole is ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia," Northam said in a news release. "I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health."
Appearing on a live online discussion Tuesday morning with Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, Northam said the continued closure of non-essential businesses in Northern Virginia will last "as long as it takes. This is about safety. This is about Virginians feeling comfortable about going into places of business."
Northam cited data showing that Northern Virginia is substantially higher than the rest of the state in percentage of positive tests for COVID-19, for example. The Northern Virginia region has about a 25 percent positivity rate, while the rest of the state is closer to 10 percent. Further, on any given day, about 70 percent of the state's positive cases are attributable to Northern Virginia.
For example, Tuesday's report from the Virginia Department of Health showed that of 730 new cases statewide, 493 were from Northern Virginia. The region also accounted for 30 of the 41 new deaths reported that were related to the virus.
Northam's decision means the "stay-at-home" order he issued on March 30 will also remain in place for the region. When other areas of the state move to Phase One on Friday, the "stay-at-home" order will become a "safer-at-home" order.
Northam said he encourages Northern Virginia residents not to travel to other parts of the state that are moving into the first phase of the reopening.
In responses to another question during the Washington Post Live event, Northam indicated he would be open to legislation requiring individual long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, to publicly release some data regarding the spread of the virus within their facilities. Health officials have said state law currently prohibits the release of facility-specific data.
"I have encouraged the nursing homes to be as transparent as they can," Northam said. He declined to say whether he would support legislation, which will likely come up during a special session of the General Assembly in August, until he sees what actually comes out of the legislature.
In terms of needs from the federal government in order to expand testing, Northam said swabs to take test samples is the biggest need for Virginia. Northam has set a goal of conducting 10,000 tests a day in order for the state to fully reopen.
(4) comments
That terrible Gov can keep all of NOVA closed. I am off the Faquier. My money spends better there then here.
Well done supervisors and northam
411 - Don't let the door hit you in your behind! We don't need racist/bigots here or in this country.
Oh the irony! Derek005 defending the Blackface/KKK governor by calling 411Catharin a racist and bigot. Hahaha! Proof that liberalism is a mental disease.
Vote Republicans in, this is unacceptable. Their priority is protecting iligals over economy. People are not following guidelines anyway..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.