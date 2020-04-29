Virginia hospitals and dental practices can resume non-emergency elective surgeries and other procedures on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Northam ordered a suspension of elective procedures in mid-March to reserve hospital capacity and conserve personal protective equipment for use in treating coronavirus patients. While Virginia's hospitals are currently treating over 1,500 COVID-19 patients, they have over 5,000 beds available, and ICU and ventilator usage has not surged to levels that were feared.
"Our efforts to show the spread of this virus are showing success," Northam said at his thrice-weekly news conference in Richmond. "Our hospitals have not been overwhelmed."
Non-emergency procedures can range from cancer surgeries to knee replacements and other elective surgeries. In addition, dental practices can re-open Friday and veterinarian offices can resume all forms of care, Northam said.
Dr. Michael McDermott, president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg and chairman of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said during the news conference that the state's hospitals now have enough personal protective equipment and testing capacity to treat all patients.
"Our hospitals are exceedingly safe facilities," McDermott said. "If you need care, please do not hesitate to receive care to improve your health outcome.”
The suspension of elective procedures has cost state hospitals at least $200 million in lost revenue, McDermott said. and many hospitals have laid off or furloughed employees. But he emphasized that ending elective procedures was the right thing to do.
Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds, a Richmond dentist, said dental offices will be implementing new protocols to minimize the risk of transmission of coronavirus. These include adjusting appointment times to allow for thorough cleaning between patients and eliminating or minimizing the use of waiting rooms, and dentists and hygienists will likely be wearing additional protective gear.
She said that most dentists that reopen will probably prioritize patients who need urgent or emergency care and not all offices will resume regular operations. "We recognize that the longer dental practices remain closed, the more likely our patients’ untreated dental diseases will progress, increasing the complexity and cost of treatment."
Also during the news conference, Northam fielded several questions about whether non-essential businesses, such as hair salons, gyms and restaurants, will be able to reopen when his closure order expires May 8. A group of business leaders from around the state has been advising the governor about when and how to reopen businesses and met as recently as Monday.
Among options under review is allowing businesses in less affected areas of the state to reopen before others, Northam said. State officials are reviewing a number of trends, including hospitalizations, the availability of tests, and the percentage of positive tests. Virginia has reported nearly 15,000 positive cases and over 500 deaths.
“Our numbers haven’t flattened out yet," Northam said. “A lot of discussions are going behind the scenes – we’re trying to take everything into account.... We're going to do it as soon as we can, as soon as it can be done safely."
The Virginia Department of Health has been reporting case numbers daily since the start of the pandemic, but only by locality. Northam said Wednesday that in response to questions, including one by InsideNoVa during his news conference Monday, case numbers will be available on a Zip code basis within a few days.
Northam expressed some optimism when asked whether he thought public schools would be able to open in the fall. "We’re all working as hard as we can to make sure your children, our children are back in school in late August, early September.”
Northam also addressed the issue of outbreaks at meat-processing facilities, especially on Virginia's Eastern Shore, which has two large poultry plants that have reported outbreaks. State officials and the CDC are visiting the plants this week to assess the situation and make sure worker protections are implemented.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that meat-processing facilities remain open. Northam noted that many of the workers are lower income and minorities who are more susceptible to the virus.
"My number one concern here is our workers. Every one of them is a human being whose health deserves our protection," he added. "If we declare that workers at meat-processing plants are essential then it’s important that we continue to support their health and well-being."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.