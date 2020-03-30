Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia residents, effective immediately, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Northam’s order will allow people to leave their homes to seek essential services such as medical attention, food and supplies, to care for family members, to work or to get fresh air and exercise. But he emphasized during a news conference in Richmond that social distancing must still be practiced in those circumstances.
Northam said that parties and social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, whether held indoors or outdoors, and that the state's beaches will be closed to any activity except exercise or fishing. Campgrounds will also be closed to short-term stays. Individuals involved in any gathering of more than 10 people could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, he added.
Northam noted that some beaches and recreational areas around the state were crowded this weekend. "I will remind those folks: You are being very selfish."
The governor's office said the order would remain in effect until June 10 unless rescinded or changed.
"Our message today is very clear - that is to stay home," Northam added. "Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different from wanting to go out."
Under the new order, restaurants may still offer carry-out and delivery services.
Northam said that golf courses can remain open, but clubhouses must remain closed. InsideNoVa has received reports of courses in the region that were very crowded last weekend.
Northam noted that almost half of the positive cases in the state involve individuals under the age of 50. "No age group is immune to this virus."
Earlier in the day, the Virginia Department of Health announced that the total number of residents testing positive for coronavirus had climbed to 1,020 — up from 254 a week ago.
"Across Virginia in the past few weeks we have seen people doing the right thing to help their neighbors," Northam said. "But it is clear more people need to hear this basic message - stay home."
More than 1,600 volunteers have applied to the Virginia medical reserve corps since last Wednesday, he added.
"This is an unprecedented and difficult time," Northam said. "We will get through this together."
The full text of Northam's order is here.
In response to a question about elections that are scheduled in many localities in early May, Northam said the state will be providing more guidelines in a few days.
Virginia joins many other states in issuing stay-at-home orders over the past few weeks as the virus has spread.
Earlier Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order, reports WTOP.
“This is a public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay at home. We are directing them to do so,” Hogan said at a news conference.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
