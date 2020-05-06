Northern Virginia localities may be able to place additional restrictions on businesses as the state moves into the first phase of its reopening plan, expected to begin May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.
Northam said he has scheduled a teleconference Thursday with local government leaders in Northern Virginia to discuss their comfort level with reopening non-essential businesses in the region. He added that he will announce additional details about the plan Friday afternoon.
The first phase of the reopening is expected to include requirements to ensure physical distancing, cleanliness and worker safety as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Northam said Wednesday those requirements will be a "floor."
"If local governments need to maintain additional restrictions, we will allow that," he added. "We will work with the localities."
He said in response to a question that he will have the final say over whether localities can impose additional restrictions. Under Virginia law, local governments only have powers that are specifically granted to them by the state.
Northern Virginia has more than half of the state's more than 20,000 coronavirus cases, and Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality, has the most cases and the most deaths.
Northam also said he discussed the state's reopening plan with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday. Neither jurisdiction has announced plans to ease restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We realize that the greater Washington area is an area that we need to pay particular attention to," Northam said. He added that Hogan and Bowser recognize that Virginia is more geographically diverse than their jurisdictions.
When considering whether to begin relaxing restrictions, Northam said, he is evaluating five metrics:
- The percentage of positive coronavirus tests.
- The number of hospitalizations for treatment of coronavirus.
- The capacity of hospitals and whether they can handle additional patients.
- The supply of personal protective equipment.
- The ability to expand the number of tests conducted and to adequately trace and contact people who may have been exposed to the virus so they can quarantine.
The Virginia National Guard has begun assisting with testing, especially at nursing homes, and will also help with drive-through testing this weekend on the Eastern Shore. Two large poultry plants there have been hit with coronavirus outbreaks.
Dr. Norman Oliver, the state's health commissioner, said the state will be hiring 1,000 additional contact tracers on top of the 200 to 300 employees who currently do contact-tracing in health departments across the state.
