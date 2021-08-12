All students, teachers and staff must wear masks inside Virginia public schools, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Thursday.
His emergency order comes a week after he said he would not issue such a mandate but indicated that school systems that didn't require masks would be in violation of state law.
While most Northern Virginia school divisions are requiring masks when schools reopen this month, the issue had become contentious in other locations, including neighboring counties such as Fauquier and Rappahannock. School systems in both those divisions were not previously requiring masks.
Northam's office said the order requiring masks to be worn indoors reinforces current state law, which requires Virginia schools adhere to mitigation strategies outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of July 28, CDC guidelines include universal masking for all students, teachers, and staff. SB 1303 was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of the General Assembly earlier this year.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said in a statement. “This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply."
While 73 % of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 40.3% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 51.7% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Virginia are fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination.
“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” said Virginia's Health Commissioner, Dr. Norm Oliver. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”
The order provides for the following exceptions:
- Individuals eating, drinking, or sleeping
- Individuals exercising or using exercise equipment
- Any person who is playing a musical instrument when wearing a mask would inhibit the playing of the instrument (e.g., wind or brass instrument) so long as at least 6 feet of physical distance can be maintained from other persons
- Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
- Any person who has a disability or meets at-risk criteria or those assisting such persons, including individuals with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 plan under the Rehabilitation Act, where wearing a mask would inhibit communication or the receiving of services.
- When necessary to participate in a religious ritual
- Persons with health conditions or disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask.
The order states that any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or any person with a sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school may request a reasonable accommodation.
On Tuesday, Northam signed House Bill 7001, which, among other things, provides a total of $500 million to improve ventilation and air quality in public schools. Ventilation systems clean and disperse air, decreasing the risk of various airborne illnesses including COVID-19.
Virginia Republicans were quick to blast Northam's order. In a statement, House of Delegates Minority Leader Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County said, "Today’s statewide mandate is a triumph of bureaucracy over common sense. ... Local school divisions are best equipped to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks in schools. ... This mandate cannot and must not be a trial run for a new round of lockdowns. Virginia has only begun to recover from the last round of overly broad restrictions."
(4) comments
This is a smart move and will help to protect the kids while keeping them in school. Virtual learning was a wreck last year, in person is key, at least for Elementary and Middle schoolers.
Obey, obey, obey...Your are not a human, you have no rights. The zombie democrats love this.
You want to say that to the people gasping their lives out on ventilators because of COVID?
Because some of you are not mature enough to make the right choice, like with seat belts and motorbike helmets, the choice has been made for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.