Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered state flags lowered to half staff in honor of former Lt. Gov. John H. Hager, who died Sunday at 83.
Hager served as Republican lieutenant governor from 1998 to 2002. He also served as top security assistant to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
He used a wheelchair after contracting polio at age 36 when his son was vaccinated for the virus. He used a non-motorized wheelchair and competed in wheelchair races.
Northam ordered flags to fly at half staff for 10 days in Hager's honor.
