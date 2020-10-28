Northern Virginia case chart 10.28.20

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is back to levels not seen since early June. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Northern Virginia's numbers of new COVID-19 cases are at levels not seen since early June, and state numbers are closing in on their early August peak, as Gov. Ralph Northam plans a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response. 

It will be Northam's first coronavirus update in over two weeks and was not announced until late Tuesday.   

Northern Virginia reported 316 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, marking the first time since June 7 and 8 that the region has had more than 300 cases on successive days.  The region's seven-day average increased to 271.7, its highest since June 13. The average peaked on May 31 at 685.3.

Statewide, 1,345 new cases were reported Wednesday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,140.3. That's the highest average since Aug. 9. It peaked at 1,198.3 on Aug. 8.

The biggest surge has been seen recently in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which reported 421 new cases Wednesday, increasing its seven-day average to a new high of 354.7.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests ticked up slightly to 5.1%, about the same range it has been within over the past two weeks.  In Northern Virginia, average test positivity rates are generally trending higher. 

Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.3% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.7% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 4.3% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 5.2% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 6.4% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.8% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.1% Up

The state reported 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. None was in Northern Virginia, and the region has now had five straight days without any new deaths being reported, its longest such streak since early in the pandemic. The health department has noted that deaths are a trailing indicator, however.    

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 28, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,269 325 74
Arlington 4,630 538 154
Fairfax 23,648 2,266 605
Fairfax City 159 14 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,876 479 130
Manassas 2,045 132 27
Manassas Park 648 58 8
Prince William 14,235 995 223
Totals 57,585 4,820 1,236
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 588 51 6
Spotsylvania 2,540 154 54
Stafford 2,373 168 21
Fauquier 1,093 56 27
Culpeper 1,381 97 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 316 new cases, 0 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1345 new cases, 16 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 19,798 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 57,585 cases, 1,236 deaths.

  • Statewide: 176,754 cases, 3,616 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.56 million diagnostic tests (2.76 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,068  (down from 1,081 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 252 (up from 230 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 19,786 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 726 (down from 743 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.