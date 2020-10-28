Northern Virginia's numbers of new COVID-19 cases are at levels not seen since early June, and state numbers are closing in on their early August peak, as Gov. Ralph Northam plans a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response.

It will be Northam's first coronavirus update in over two weeks and was not announced until late Tuesday.

Northern Virginia reported 316 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health, marking the first time since June 7 and 8 that the region has had more than 300 cases on successive days. The region's seven-day average increased to 271.7, its highest since June 13. The average peaked on May 31 at 685.3.

Statewide, 1,345 new cases were reported Wednesday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,140.3. That's the highest average since Aug. 9. It peaked at 1,198.3 on Aug. 8.

The biggest surge has been seen recently in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which reported 421 new cases Wednesday, increasing its seven-day average to a new high of 354.7.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests ticked up slightly to 5.1%, about the same range it has been within over the past two weeks. In Northern Virginia, average test positivity rates are generally trending higher.

The state reported 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. None was in Northern Virginia, and the region has now had five straight days without any new deaths being reported, its longest such streak since early in the pandemic. The health department has noted that deaths are a trailing indicator, however.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 316 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1345 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 19,798 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 57,585 cases, 1,236 deaths.

Statewide: 176,754 cases, 3,616 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.56 million diagnostic tests (2.76 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,068 (down from 1,081 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 252 (up from 230 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,786 total

Nursing Home Patients: 726 (down from 743 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

