Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday his administration plans to spend $935.6 million of $4.3 billion in federal aid on the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and upgrading the Virginia Employment Commission.
In a press release, the governor acknowledged the need to “implement long overdue improvements” to Virginia’s unemployment insurance system – which pays unemployment benefits – and address rising unemployment tax rates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s plan would inject $862 million back into Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund and invest $73.6 million to modernizing the agency, including $37.4 million to increase call center capacity, $29.8 million for technology upgrades, about $4.6 million to hire more adjudication officers and $1.8 million for personnel support.
“Shoring up the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance trust fund is a smart investment that will prevent Virginia businesses from paying higher taxes and allow our economy to continue surging,” Northam said in a statement. “These actions will also propel our modernization efforts forward so the Virginia Employment Commission can better serve those in need of assistance throughout our pandemic recovery and into the future. Together with the General Assembly, we are taking important steps to ensure Virginia remains a place where businesses, workers, and families can all thrive.”
Since the onset of pandemic-related layoffs in March 2020, the VEC has faced the unprecedented challenge of adjudicating over 1.7 million unemployment insurance claims, more than were filed in the state than during the 2000 and 2008 recessions combined.
Thousands of Virginians who applied for benefits still have not received payments, giving rise to a class-action lawsuit by five women alleging the VEC denied them benefits. Following the lawsuit, a federal judge ordered the commission to get through a backlog of 92,000 cases by Labor Day. The VEC has brought that number down to 23,000 cases as of last week.
Some Northern Virginia residents said they have been waiting over a year to receive their benefits and other non-English and non-Spanish speaking individuals have been unable to claim their benefits due to language barriers.
In May, Gov. Ralph Northam directed the VEC to invest $20 million to hire 300 additional staff, make technology upgrades and modernize the agency by Oct. 1. And the Virginia Department of Labor has requested $600,000 to use toward touch tone-options for filing weekly claims, which would be translated in six different languages. In addition, all forms and websites would be translated in the top six languages in Virginia.
The Virginia General Assembly will meet in a special session starting Aug. 2 to determine how to spend the rescue plan money, which the state received from Congress in March.
The governor and state legislators previously announced plans to invest $353 million of the American Rescue Plan funds on small business and tourism industry relief and $700 million on expanding broadband access.
On Monday, Northam announced the state intends to use $250 million in federal aid funds to improve ventilation and air filtration in public schools.
Northam also announced early Tuesday morning that Virginia will dedicate $411.5 million to make improvements to aging water systems and improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure.
