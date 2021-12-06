Gov. Ralph Northam will propose a 10% pay raise for teachers in the two-year state budget next week, he announced Monday morning at Alexandria City High School.
Virginia has already increased teacher salaries more than 10% during Northam's term —the largest increase in 15 years -- his office said in a news release.
Northam's proposed budget for the two years beginning July 1, 2022, is subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly, where Republicans now control the House of Delegates, as well as modifications by Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who will be inaugurated in January.
“Paying teachers is the right thing to do, and a wise investment,” Northam said. “Virginia has invested in teachers in a big way over these past four years, and now it’s time to do much more. Our country has asked teachers to carry a heavy load, especially during the pandemic. They have delivered, and they deserve to be rewarded."
Northam’s proposal will increase compensation 5% a year in each of the next two budget years, for a cumulative increase of 10.25%. When matched by local funds, the increase will push compensation for the typical Virginia teacher above the national average.
Northam noted that local budgets have been significantly augmented by federal and state pandemic relief dollars. These funds include more than $1.3 billion of federal CARES Act dollars that Virginia allocated to localities in 2020, and another nearly $3 billion in federal ARPA funds (American Rescue Plan) for counties and cities in Virginia earlier this year.
“Teachers deserve to be paid more, and Gov. Northam has delivered,” said Secretary of Education Fran Bradford. “That’s an important tool in recruiting and retaining talented teachers. It matters in normal times, and it’s critical today.”
