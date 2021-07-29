As mask mandates start making a return around the D.C. area, Gov. Ralph Northam weighed in on Twitter, saying all Virginians should consider wearing them as COVID-19 cases spike.
"This is not a requirement, but a recommendation," he wrote.
Masks are effective at preventing the spread of #COVID19, but getting vaccinated is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end. All three vaccines are safe, effective, and free.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021
Let's keep Virginia moving forward—do your part and get your shot: https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr
Northam said 1,110 new cases were reported Thursday, up from less than 200 a month ago, as the Delta variant of the virus spreads.
The story is the same around the region and the country, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 spread is substantial, regardless of vaccination status.
The Department of Defense on Wednesday ordered masks be worn at all Pentagon Reservation facilities immediately, while D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will be required indoors in the District starting Saturday at 5 a.m.
Fairfax County Public Schools also announced "universal masking" requirements for all students, staff and visitors at all grade levels when the new school year begins.
Other Northern Virginia school divisions have not made any announcements about fall mask requirements.
