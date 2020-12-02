With COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity rates and cases all surging throughout Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state's response to the pandemic.
In mid-November, Northam tightened restrictions on gatherings and ordered bars and restaurants to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus cases. However, despite a holiday weekend slowdown in testing, cases are still up about 31% over the past two weeks statewide, and hospitalizations hit another new high on Wednesday morning.
It was not clear whether Northam would announce additional restrictions Wednesday. His news conference was scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that a record 1,860 patients were being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19. Of those, 427 were in intensive-care units, the most since April 14, and 188 were on ventilators, the most since May 31. Hospitalizations are up 20% in the past week.
In Northern Virginia, 514 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, the most since June 2. The region's hospitalizations peaked April 30 at 808.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,417 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Wednesday, but that was based on fewer than 9,000 diagnostic PCR test results. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the health department was reporting the results of 20,000 to 30,000 tests a day.
The state's seven-day average of new cases fell slightly to 2,311.4. The average peaked Sunday at 2,592.3.
In Northern Virginia, 760 new cases were reported Wednesday. The region's seven-day average fell to 677.6, down from its peak of 815.7 reached Sunday.
The Northwest region of the state set a new high seven-day average caseload of 434 on Wednesday. Other regions of the state have seen their averages fall slightly over the past few days.
The decline in the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests has resulted in the state's seven-day average test positivity rate reaching 8.3%, the highest level since June 4, when it was 8.9%. The state's average rate fell as low as 4.5% several times in late September and early October. Average test positivity rates are increasing again across Northern Virginia as well.
Average test positivity rates by health district (Dec. 2, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|6.7%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|5.5%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|8.1%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|8.1%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|11.4%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|8.5%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|8.3%
|Up
The state reported 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. None of those was in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 2, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|5,447
|370
|77
|Arlington
|6,417
|593
|157
|Fairfax
|31,661
|2,580
|624
|Fairfax City
|212
|18
|9
|Falls Church
|109
|15
|6
|Loudoun
|10,302
|566
|144
|Manassas
|2,331
|139
|28
|Manassas Park
|734
|62
|8
|Prince William
|18,662
|1,094
|235
|Totals
|75,875
|5,437
|1,288
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|711
|57
|6
|Spotsylvania
|3,218
|181
|58
|Stafford
|3,366
|198
|22
|Fauquier
|1,540
|69
|28
|Culpeper
|2,256
|113
|20
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 760 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 2,417 new cases, 20 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 9,470 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 75,875 cases, 1,288 deaths
Statewide: 242,480 cases, 4,113 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.35 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.85 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,860 (up from 1,757 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,860 reached Dec. 2.
- Patients in ICU: 427 (up from 398 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 24,620 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,328 (up from 1,221 on Tuesday and most since at least June 23)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
