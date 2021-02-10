Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his counterparts in Maryland and the District of Columbia are requesting increased federal support in administering COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
Citing data that show more than 281,000 federal civilian employees work in the Washington region, Northam, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and District Mayor Muriel Bowser said the U.S. government should begin supplying and distributing vaccines for those workers.
In particular, the leaders said, the government should prioritize vaccinating the more than 30,000 who have been identified as essential personnel -- including employees and contractors of the executive, legislative and judicial branches, independent agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Reserve, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
According to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, the federal government has administered over 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but mostly through the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. InsideNoVa reported last month that Virginians vaccinated by the federal government are not being included in the state's vaccination numbers.
In their letter to the acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the senior administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Northam, Hogan and Bowser specifically request:
- A dedicated allocation of vaccine doses and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the Washington region.
- A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the region.
- Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.
“The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders wrote in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”
