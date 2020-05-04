Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the closure of non-essential businesses for an additional week, but said he expects the state to move to the first phase of its reopening by the end of next week.
The closures, initially planned to expire this Friday, will be extended through midnight on Thursday, May 14, Northam said during a news conference Monday afternoon in Richmond, meaning businesses could open May 15.
Non-essential businesses include hair and nail salons, gyms and restaurants. Northam ordered those businesses closed on March 24 and later extended the closures until May 8 until further extending them today. He said one reason he extended the closures another week is to make sure businesses have time to implement guidelines to ensure they can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will reopen Virginia next Friday," he said. "We really want the businesses to do everything they can to make sure that consumers feel safe."
Northam also said his stay-at-home order, announced March 30 and effective until June 10, will be modified to emphasize "safer-at-home" rather than stay-at-home.
"Everything you have done has truly made a difference," he said. "We flattened the curve, and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed. I’m keenly aware that it has come with a tremendous cost."
Northam said phase one of the state's reopening is expected to last about three weeks and will include specific guidelines for different types of businesses. The guidelines, expected later this week, will focus on maintaining social distancing requirements, ensuring cleanliness and promoting worker safety.
For example, he said, hair salons will be open by appointment only, restaurants will have to reduce seating, and gyms may have capacity limits and additional cleaning requirements.
If the state does not see a surge in cases during phase one of the reopening, Northam said the state should be able to move to the next stage, in which restrictions would be further relaxed. That stage would last about another three weeks before moving to the final stage.
"I want to make it clear: This virus is still here; it has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccination," Northam said. "We must figure out a path forward, but we must always be aware that this virus is still with us. ... We must not relax our vigilance or think that the risk has passed, especially for our most vulnerable populations."
Northam made the announcements as the Virginia Department of Health released new data showing a downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, along with a stabilization of capacity in the state's hospitals. Northam has set a goal of conducting 10,000 tests a day in order for businesses to reopen, and over 5,000 tests have been conducted in four of the past five days.
Virginia has reported over 19,400 cases of coronavirus and 684 deaths related to the illness. However, the number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained fairly steady between 1,400 and 1,500, taking up less than 10 percent of the state's hospital capacity, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday. Virginia hospitals have about 16,000 beds available, and could grow that capacity to 20,000 in an emergency situation.
Last week, Northam allowed hospitals to resume non-emegency and elective procedures and dentists' offices to reopen.
Northam convened a task force of business leaders in mid-April to help develop plans for the state to reopen. The task force included representatives from a number of different industries across the state.
Northam said he remains concerned about outbreaks among poultry plant workers on the Eastern Shore. Over 260 positive cases have been identified at the two plants in Accomack County, he said, and the local health district is working with the CDC to test all workers, their family members and others in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.