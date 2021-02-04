Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday will announce a plan to extend the school year into summer to allow students to catch up.
The announcement will come during an 11 a.m. news conference, Northam said during a Thursday morning interview with Washington Post Live. No details have yet been released.
"We're working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents. It has to be a top priority," he said.
"Our parents need to break too. We've asked a lot for the past year from our children and their families and now it's time for us to help them, to help them out, to give them some extra time this summer to get them prepared will be in everybody's best interest."
Northam has said year-round schooling is one of the options on the table to help students who have fallen behind with at-home learning.
In January, he reported that discussions were already underway, and if the year-round school is approved, it may start next school year. At the time, he also said state education officials are also looking at the possibility of adding school days to the summer.
As vaccines become more available, giving many hope that the end of the pandemic is coming soon, schools are trying to prepare for the return of students to physical classrooms.
Any reporters want to ask him:
1) How will staff, who have been working overtime (read: more than the contracted 7.5 hours) for the students, in a profession that doesn't get consistent paid overtime (read: working more than the contracted hours) for the students, be compensated?
2) How will school divisions, be able to afford the compensation needed for this to occur, if some divisions aren't even planning on providing STEP increases or COLA adjustments as of their current budget proposals?
3) How will the state, and country government start to fund these programs fully? Fully being - relying less on donors and cutting programs, fully as in providing funds that are consistent and allow divisions, schools, and teachers to plan accordingly - instead of constantly pivoting (read: changing instruction and rules)
This sounds like a good plan. Will staff get a raise?
