Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday touted Virginia's new statewide pre-registration program for COVID-19 vaccines and announced plans to ease some pandemic restrictions.
He also announced a new registration hotline for Virginians who can't use the unified online registration system. Virginians can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) to register.
On Tuesday, the state consolidated the patchwork of pre-registration lists across health districts into one list, a move Northam called a “tremendous step forward” in vaccinations. Northam said 1.6 million records were transferred to the statewide database over the weekend, with more records moving this week.
“Virginians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and these new tools will help them get answers, get pre-registered, and most importantly, get vaccinated,” Northam said in a press release. “While our vaccine supply remains limited, we are doing everything we can to acquire more doses and put shots into the arms of eligible individuals in a safe, efficient, and equitable manner. I thank everyone for staying patient and continuing to follow public health guidance so we can mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Meanwhile, Northam said that he plans to soon allow up to 250 spectators at outdoor sports, allow children to attend overnight summer camps and is reviewing other restrictions on outdoor events.
Northam said Virginia has administered 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, with 12.4% of residents receiving a first shot. He said the state has used 87% of the shots it has received, averaging 34,000 a day.
“We’re getting these out the door as fast as possible,” he said.
More than 240,000 people used the online pre-registration tool, Northam said.
Northam said 750 people were hired to staff the pre-registration phone lines. The center is available in English and Spanish or callers can sign up to get a return call in more than 100 other languages. The phone lines are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Those pre-registering will be asked for basic information to determine eligibility. Callers will not be asked their social security number or immigration status.
Those who pre-registered through their local health district do not need to register again.
For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
