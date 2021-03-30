Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday visited Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria campus to sign the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.
The G3 program includes $36 million to cover tuition, fees, and books and provide wraparound support for eligible students at the Commonwealth’s two-year public institutions.
Northam was joined by the Honorable Richard Saslaw, majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates; the Honorable Eileen Filler-Corn, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates; the Honorable Megan Healy, chief workforce development officer in the Governor’s Office; Dr. Glenn Dubois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System; Dr. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of INOVA Health System; Dr. Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA and Fandrea Preston, cybersecurity student at NOVA.
“This wouldn’t have happened without a tremendous amount of teamwork,” Northam said. “The business community has been a large part of this as well knowing that we need to train a large workforce. This is a win-win. It’s a win for our community colleges, our businesses and for the Commonwealth.”
With the “G3” signing, this legislation now becomes one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and childcare.
“For NOVA, G3 puts a college degree that leads to a meaningful career within reach of the full diversity of the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA. “An investment in community college students is an investment in Virginia, one that will help families find economic security while helping the state achieve economic growth.”
