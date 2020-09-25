Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Friday morning.
Northam is experiencing no symptoms, according to his office, and Pamela Northam is experiencing mild symptoms.
The Northams were tested Thursday for the virus after being informed that a member of the governor's official residence staff, who who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor's office said the Northams will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms. Northam is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion, according to a news release from his office.
“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said in the release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”
The Northams are working closely with the health department to trace their close contacts, according to the release. The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning. The work of the Governor’s office continues remotely and uninterrupted.
Northam visited George Mason University in Fairfax on Tuesday to make an announcement about education funding, and he also toured portions of the campus. It was not clear whether he had been exposed to the virus before that visit.
(5) comments
As the governor they should have to publicly disclose their locations over the past two week incubation time
Noooooo , the rules are only for you and me, not our great (hypocrite) leaders ...
Get well soon Governor, you've done a fine job as Governor of this wonderful state.
Its called Karma. Guess your KKK mask didn't protect you Ralph.
Poetic Justice, let him lay on his bed, then we can consult to see if he should live or not
