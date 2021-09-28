All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound are closed in Stafford County, just north of exit 133 (Route 17), after the Truslow Road overpass was hit by a truck.
For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road have been closed until the bridge can be inspected. Bridge inspectors are on scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area, if possible.
Travelers can expect major northbound delays on the interstate and surrounding arterial roads in the region. Traffic signal timing is being adjusted in the Fredericksburg region to accomodate heavier northbound vehicle traffic.
Real-time updates on traffic and lane closures for this incident are available on 511virginia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.