The two northbound through lanes of U.S. 1 between the Marumsco Creek bridge and Annapolis Way will shift onto new pavement Tuesday, May 12 as part of the Route 1 widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Lane closures on northbound Route 1 leading up to the shift will occur Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Also, the Annapolis Way left-turn lane to northbound Route 1 will reopen to traffic Tuesday.
The southbound Route 1 through lanes between the Occoquan River and Marumsco Creek were shifted onto new pavement in December.
The $165 million Route 1 widening project includes adding a lane in each direction to Route 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way (about a mile), a new Route 1 bridge at Marumsco Creek, improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk and other improvements.
The project is financed with federal, state and county funding and is expected to be complete this fall. Read more.
