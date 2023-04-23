A strong geomagnetic storm is underway and it may give the D.C. area a rare chance to see the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, tonight into early tomorrow morning.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Watch predicts the aurora dipping as far south as West Virginia and extreme Northern Virginia this evening through Monday sunrise, though some cloud cover could get in the way.
"Based on current data, we've moved our possible Northern Lights viewing farther south. A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible," the agency said in a social media post Sunday afternoon.
Aurora forecasts are based on a geomagnetic measure called the Kp index. For Northern Lights to be visible in the D.C. area, the Kp index needs to be between 7 and 9. You can follow the latest Kp index at Aurora Alerts, and see a map of predicated aurora activity at the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.
Dark skies are best to view the phenomena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.