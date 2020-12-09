A severe geomagnetic magnetic storm may give us chance of seeing the Northern Lights late tonight or tomorrow night.
The storm was sparked by flares from the sun and has been gaining intensity. And that means the aurora may be visible this far south once it gets good and dark.
Aurora forecasts are based on a geomagnetic measure called the Kp index. For Northern Lights to be visible in the D.C. area, the Kp index needs to be between 7 and 9. You can follow the latest Kp index at Aurora Alerts, and see a map of predicated aurora activity at the Space Weather Prediction Center.
Aurora Alerts also offers a real-time prediction of seeing the Northern Lights based on your GPS location.
(2) comments
Thank you for reporting this! Always nice to read about something on the happier side.
Cool, I wonder if it'll be any different down here than it was up in Alaska...
