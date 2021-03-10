A man believed to be connected to multiple burglaries committed in Northern Virginia and Maryland is now in custody after being arrested by authorities in Fulton County, Georgia.
Fairfax County police detectives began investigating multiple overnight commercial burglaries at minority-owned businesses earlier this year.
After working closely with detectives from Howard County, Maryland police, Fairfax detectives identified Kwasi Crichlow, 27, of Washington, D.C., as a suspect in three burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 28 and obtained warrants for his arrest on March 3, Fairfax police said in a news release.
On March 4, officers learned that Crichlow was entering Fairfax County in a white BMW SUV. They spotted the car near Lorton Road at Interstate 95 and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver refused, resulting in a pursuit that traveled into Maryland, but Crichlow evaded arrest, the release said.
Crichlow then fled the D.C. area, but law enforcement partners located him on March 6, just outside Atlanta, Georgia. He was taken into custody and is currently held at the Fulton County Jail pending extradition, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate Crichlow’s involvement in several other cases and do not believe that he acted alone in these crimes, the release said. Since Crichlow’s arrest, an additional warrant was obtained for a burglary that occurred on March 3 at the Ariake Restaurant in Annandale.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or information about Crichlow’s associates to call the Mason District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.