An Ashburn man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal initiative designed to help businesses pay their employees and meet their basic expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tarik Jaafar, 42, who lists addresses in both Ashburn and the Occoquan area, conspired with his wife, Monika Magdalena Jaworska, to create four shell companies, according to court documents filed at the U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
The companies conducted no legitimate business and existed solely as a means to execute the scheme to defraud, federal prosecutors said. From April 13 to May 6, Jaafar and Jaworska applied for 18 separate PPP loans in the names of the four shell companies valued at approximately $6.6 million, falsely claiming, among other things, that the businesses had employees and they needed the loans to pay their employees’ salaries.
Jaafar and Jaworska fraudulently induced banks to distribute approximately $1.4 million in loans which they intended to use for their personal benefit, according to court documents.
“During a time of national crisis, the federal government set aside money to help struggling businesses pay their hardworking employees and keep their doors open,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Tarik Jaafar planned and executed a scheme to steal money from this essential program and use it for his own personal benefit. This office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to make sure that federal economic assistance provides relief for beleaguered businesses and not profits for devious criminals.”
On June 20, Jaafar and Jaworska were arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport as they attempted to flee to Poland. The majority of the funds were recovered by the banks and by law enforcement.
Jaafar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 13.
This investigation was conducted by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Financial Institution Fraud squad and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, who work identify, investigate, and prosecute egregious misuses of the Payroll Protection Plan. Tips regarding financial and government fraud schemes can be reported to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
