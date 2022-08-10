The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Northern Virginia has fallen below $4 for the first time since the spring.
AAA, which tracks gas prices daily, reported an average price Wednesday of $3.985 per gallon in the Northern Virginia portion of the Washington DMA. That is down from $4.005 on Tuesday and $4.114 a week ago.
Average prices peaked here on June 15 at $5.048 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Despite the recent decline, prices are still higher than they were a year ago, when they stood at $3.078 per gallon.
The statewide average price is down to $3.814, according to AAA, while the national average stands at $4.01 as of Wednesday.
In Northern Virginia, Stafford County has the lowest average price, $3.711 per gallon, while Fairfax County has the highest average price, $4.232.
Gas is down 60 cents, nope gas is still up $2.00+. This is how they normalize the insanity and you're falling for it.
Remember when Youngkin did something to help lower gas prices? Me neither!
@John - Remember when JB did everthing he could to help raise gas prices? Yep! Me too!
Thanks has to go out to Dark Brandon for his close work with Putin and the Saudis to give us the Putin price drop we all deserve. It's amazing what Biden's fist (bump) has accomplished.
@Duke - Took the words out of my mouth (keyboard?)! [lol]
