The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Northern Virginia has fallen below $4 for the first time since the spring.

AAA, which tracks gas prices daily, reported an average price Wednesday of $3.985 per gallon in the Northern Virginia portion of the Washington DMA. That is down from $4.005 on Tuesday and $4.114 a week ago.

Average prices peaked here on June 15 at $5.048 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Despite the recent decline, prices are still higher than they were a year ago, when they stood at $3.078 per gallon.

The statewide average price is down to $3.814, according to AAA, while the national average stands at $4.01 as of Wednesday.

In Northern Virginia, Stafford County has the lowest average price, $3.711 per gallon, while Fairfax County has the highest average price, $4.232.