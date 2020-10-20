Community transmission of coronavirus in Northern Virginia has moved back into the moderate range for the first time since mid-August, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The region had been at a minimal level of community transmission since Sept. 1, but increased case numbers in the past few weeks have caused that level to rise, according to the updated data released Monday, which is based on case reports through Saturday. The northwest and eastern regions of Virginia are also at moderate levels of community transition of the virus, while the southwestern regions are approaching substantial levels of transmission and the central region is experiencing substantial levels of transmission.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia. That was the second straight day with fewer than 200 new cases, and the region's seven-day average fell to 223.3.
Statewide, 926 new cases were reported Tuesday, lowering the state's seven-day average to 992.7.
The state's average diagnostic test positivity rate fell to 4.8% after two days at the key threshold of 5%. Before that, it had been below 5% for 22 successive days, falling as low as 4.5% on several occasions. The Prince William health district also hit a new low average of 5.4%. The district's rate has been as high as 36.7% on April 18.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 20, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|3.9%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.5%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|3.5%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|5.1%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|5.4%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.3%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|4.8%
|Down
The health department reported 28 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Tuesday. Five of those were in Northern Virginia: three in Prince William County, one in Manassas and one in Loudoun County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 20, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,133
|324
|75
|Arlington
|4,399
|520
|152
|Fairfax
|22,769
|2,213
|602
|Fairfax City
|155
|13
|8
|Falls Church
|75
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,599
|470
|130
|Manassas
|2,013
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|632
|57
|8
|Prince William
|13,674
|977
|221
|Totals
|55,449
|4,719
|1,230
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|573
|51
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,343
|150
|47
|Stafford
|2,279
|168
|19
|Fauquier
|1,049
|52
|26
|Culpeper
|1,321
|96
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 193 new cases, 5 new deaths.
Statewide: 926 new cases, 28 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,829 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 55,449 cases, 1,230 deaths.
Statewide: 167,754 cases, 3,485 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.41 million diagnostic tests (2.6 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 937 (down from 972 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 194 (down from 210 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 19,170 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 644 (down from 653 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
