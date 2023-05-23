Inova has received "a transformational gift" of $75 million from long-time supporters Dwight and Martha Schar to support the hospital system’s heart and vascular programs.
The gift is one of the largest to advance heart health in the country and will accelerate innovative cardiovascular care in Northern Virginia through the expansion of the heart and vascular institute, which will become "Inova Schar Heart and Vascular," the health system said in a news release. Dwight Schar is the founder of NVR, Inc., a Reston-based Fortune 500 company that is the third-largest home builder in the United States.
The funds will be used to grow specialty services; focus on research, outreach, prevention and early diagnosis; recruit and retain team talent and promote health equity across Northern Virginia, Inova said.
"Countless lives will be transformed by this remarkable gift as it allows Inova to push the boundaries of medical research, innovation and patient care," said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova Health System, in the release.
In 2015, the Schars gifted $50 million to Inova for a comprehensive cancer care center, which opened as the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax County in 2019.
"Today we’re investing again in Inova’s vision and we know that Inova will exceed our expectations," Schar said in a statement. "We are also calling on the people of Northern Virginia to match our gift over the next year. We all need to invest in our community's healthcare."
The gift from the Schars will transform Inova’s services and outreach efforts and support building innovative programs in:
- Advanced Heart Failure and Lung Disease Care to reduce the need for transplantation and improve outcomes
- Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Interventions to reduce the length of stay, improve quality of life and significantly reduce recovery time
- Vascular Medicine and Surgery innovations to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, critical blockage of arteries in the lower limbs and limb amputations
- Women’s Heart Health to focus on the leading cause of death in women
- Wellness and Prevention, to address health equity and provide education and increased access
The Schars have given or pledged more than $126 million to Inova Health System since 1993, including the $50 million gift to establish the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.
