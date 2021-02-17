The following closures for Thursday, Feb. 18 have been reported ahead of wintry precipitation expected Thursday.
Prince William County Public Schools are closed. Code Red.
--- Loudoun County Public Schools are closed. All distance learning and hybrid classes are canceled.
--- Fauquier County Public Schools are closed.
--- The Prince William County Courthouse is closed.
