Thanks to wintry weather, most Northern Virginia school kids got an extended holiday break this week.
Closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7:
--- Prince William County Public Schools are closed, Code Green. Students and teachers to do not report. See pwcs.edu for details.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools are closed, no virtual learning.
--- Loudoun County Public Schools are closed. A decision will be made by noon Friday about school activities after 4 p.m.
--- Stafford County Public Schools opted to close both today and tomorrow.
--- All Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow.
--- Arlington County Public Schools will be closed.
