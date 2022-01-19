An updated list of closings and delays due to predicted wintry weather Thursday morning.
--- Arlington County Public Schools are closed.
--- Prince William County Public Schools are on Code Orange, meaning no in-person learning but students will participate in asynchronous, or independent, learning. It's the first Code Orange for the school division, which implemented the measure this year to reduce snow days.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools will have no in-person learning, but students will be working online with teacher-led lessons, or synchronous learning.
--- Fauquier County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay.
--- Stafford County Public Schools will have no in-person learning but students will participate in asynchronous learning virtually.
--- Alexandria Public Schools will be closed for in-person learning but students will participate in synchronous learning virtually.
--- Manassas City Public Schools officials say they are monitoring the weather and will announce a decision as soon as possible.
