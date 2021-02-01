Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 2 due to anticipated unsafe road conditions and school parking lots still having ice and snow that needs to be removed.
A snow day mean no instruction will take place and all school buildings and offices will remain closed.
Curbside and bus meal distribution will take place on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Evening curbside service will also be available from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. A week's supply of meals will be distributed at the evening service.
