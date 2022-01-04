Report closings and delays to info@insidenova.com.
--- Prince William County Public Schools will be closed to students and teachers under Code Green. Administrative staff reports to work one hour late.
--- Manassas City Public Schools are closed.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools are closed with no virtual learning.
--- Stafford County Public Schools are closed. Stafford County High School is serving as a warming shelter for those without power.
--- Fauquier County Public Schools are closed to students and it is a work-from-home day for instructional staff. Thursday will be a teacher workday.
