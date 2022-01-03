If you have a closing or delay to post, please email info@insidenova.com.
--- Prince William County schools are closed Tuesday, Code Red.
--- Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. All buildings and offices are closed and student will not engage in virtual learning.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, no in-person or online learning.
--- Manassas City schools are closed Tuesday.
