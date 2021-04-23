Northern Virginia Community College will conduct three days of virtual graduation ceremonies next month to recognize the classes of 2020 and 2021.
The events are scheduled for May 5-7 for students who earned degrees in May 2021, December 2020 and May 2020. A spokesperson for the college explained that the events are being held over three days in order to allow time to read all the names of the graduating students.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. each evening. Students with last names beginning with the letters A through G will be honored on May 5, letters H through N on May 6, and letters O through Z on May 7.
The theme of the event is "Believe, Aspire, Achieve." The commencement will start with opening remarks from Anne M. Kress, president of the college, followed by Dr. Donna Minich, college marshall and college Senate chair; Rosaelena O'Neil, college board chair; Dr. Teba Aljumaili, associate dean, and Daniel Christman, student representative to the NOVA college board.
Honorary speakers will be U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman, Gerry Connolly, Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton and Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.
"As a NOVA alumnus, I am excited to help celebrate NOVA graduates in this upcoming commencement ceremony," Qarni said. "This has been a difficult year, but NOVA graduates have demonstrated incredible strength, dedication and tenacity as they have worked toward this important milestone."
The event will close with comments from Kelly Persons, executive director of the NOVA Educational Foundation. In addition, the NOVA Foundation will award six scholarships over the three days of commencement. The scholarships can be used for transfer to a four-year institution or for completing a career studies certificate program.
The NOVA Commencement will be recorded and closed-captioned for viewing purposes and will be made available on the NOVA website. For frequently asked questions, visit the commencement link here.
