While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused business shutdowns and layoffs across Northern Virginia, the region's reliance on federal government contracting continues to provide a buffer from the economic impacts. 

An analysis by InsideNoVa of data compiled by ProPublica found that 125 Northern Virginia companies have received nearly $1 billion in federal government contracts related to COVID-19 this year.  Companies in the state of Virginia overall have received $1.38 billion in contracts, more than any other state. In fact, the value of contracts in Northern Virginia alone is more than that in every other state except Maryland. 

ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit news organization, identified the COVID-19 related federal contracts from the Federal Procurement Data System, which includes all contracts worth $10,000 or more. ProPublica searched for contracts tagged with the procurement code for COVID-19 or otherwise started in 2020 and containing “COVID-19” in the description. The organization noted that Department of Defense contracting data is subject to a 90-day delay before it appears in the data, so some DOD contracts may not be included.

The largest contract in Virginia to date and the sixth largest contract nationwide went to a Herndon company, RER Solutions Inc., for data analysis and loan recommendation services provided to the Small Business Administration.  That contract is valued at $500 million.  The SBA is administering several emergency relief programs for small businesses, including the Payroll Protection Program. 

Other COVID-19 related contracts awarded to Virginia companies went for services such as telecommunications, networking, hardware and software to help federal agencies convert to teleworking and arrange virtual meetings, as well as for personal protective equipment and other supplies necessitated by the pandemic.  For example, Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. of Sterling has received 17 contracts valued at a total of $1.46 million to provide gloves, hand sanitizer, goggles, surgical gowns and other protective gear to a number of federal agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service.

A number of companies have also received contracts for cleaning services in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak at a federal building. Among those was Madison Taylor Inc. of Nokesville, which received a contract valued at $17,000 for cleaning services from the Secret Service in case of an outbreak at its headquarters.

American Type Culture Collection in Manassas has received three contracts worth $43.8 million for research and storage and processing of samples related to the virus and testing.  And Deloitte Consulting LLP of Alexandria has received 12 contracts worth $33.6 million for a variety of services, including a $15.9 million contract with the Centers for Disease Control for "COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration tracking."

Following is a complete list of Northern Virginia companies that have received COVID-19 related contracts valued for at least $1.

Northern Virginia companies that have received COVID-19 related federal contracts

Source: ProPublica

Vendor Location Contracts Amount Committed
RER SOLUTIONS, INC. Herndon, VA 5 $500,000,000
IRON BOW TECHNOLOGIES, LLC Chantilly, VA 31 $48,997,673
AMERICAN TYPE CULTURE COLLECTION Manassas, VA 5 $43,798,970
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT EXPERTS, LLC Falls Church, VA 6 $37,521,400
CDW GOVERNMENT LLC Springfield, VA 8 $33,878,468
DELOITTE CONSULTING LLP Alexandria, VA 17 $33,588,150
LIBERTY IT SOLUTIONS, LLC Herndon, VA 4 $21,267,914
VION CORPORATION Herndon, VA 2 $17,782,062
HIGHLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC Fairfax, VA 4 $17,039,832
GUIDEHOUSE LLP McLean, VA 4 $14,031,109
VERIZON BUSINESS NETWORK SERVICES INC. Ashburn, VA 3 $11,679,858
ALVAREZ LLC McLean, VA 4 $11,203,771
AFFIGENT, LLC Alexandria, VA 3 $10,713,940
BRILLIENT CORPORATION Reston, VA 5 $10,410,000
ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC Arlington, VA 22 $9,182,485
J&M GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LLC Alexandria, VA 14 $8,116,626
CARAHSOFT TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Reston, VA 29 $7,766,023
GLOBAL ENTERPRISE, INC. Springfield, VA 5 $6,700,779
B3 GROUP, INC. Leesburg, VA 3 $6,113,079
GOVSMART, INC. Herndon, VA 8 $6,093,146
CNA CORPORATION, THE Arlington, VA 2 $5,371,379
THREE WIRE SYSTEMS, LLC Falls Church, VA 5 $4,194,168
CONCOURSE FEDERAL GROUP, LLC Alexandria, VA 13 $4,114,749
THE MITRE CORPORATION McLean, VA 4 $3,265,437
AT&T GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS, INC Vienna, VA 2 $3,260,458
ZACH FUENTES LLC Warrenton, VA 3 $3,253,100
INTUITIVE INFORMATION SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC Herndon, VA 3 $3,020,987
SBG TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. Stafford, VA 1 $2,741,870
STG INTERNATIONAL, INC. Alexandria, VA 10 $2,642,936
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Reston, VA 4 $2,375,400
C6 TACTICAL CORP Sterling, VA 1 $2,207,000
AGILITY TECHNOLOGIES INC. Ashburn, VA 1 $2,180,427
KNIGHTFORK, LLC Falls Church, VA 1 $1,925,000
DE LUNE CORP. Springfield, VA 1 $1,697,590
CGI FEDERAL INC. Fairfax, VA 1 $1,527,944
NOBLIS, INC. Falls Church, VA 3 $1,519,693
ATLANTIC DIVING SUPPLY, INC. Sterling, VA 66 $1,459,071
XATOR CORPORATION Reston, VA 1 $1,277,335
TYTO ATHENE, LLC Herndon, VA 3 $1,169,463
ARDENT MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, INC. Arlington, VA 1 $1,142,920
GLOBAL TECH INC. Arlington, VA 1 $1,134,878
NTT DATA FEDERAL SERVICES, INC Herndon, VA 2 $1,105,105
BIXAL SOLUTIONS INCORPORATED Fairfax, VA 2 $1,026,622
LUNA ENTERPRISES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Alexandria, VA 2 $874,046
SWISH DATA CORPORATION McLean, VA 3 $850,763
VIGILANT WATCH INTEGRATION, INC. Stafford, VA 3 $757,601
STANDARD COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Hume, VA 4 $740,550
MICHAEL BAKER GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC Chantilly, VA 1 $716,590
METAPHASE CONSULTING LLC Herndon, VA 2 $713,158
WIDEPOINT INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS CORP. McLean, VA 2 $704,513
STEAMPUNK, INC. Springfield, VA 1 $649,814
DUN & BRADSTREET, INC. Reston, VA 2 $648,161
HALFAKER AND ASSOCIATES, LLC Arlington, VA 1 $613,826
NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION Herndon, VA 2 $600,000
LEIDOS, INC. Reston, VA 2 $591,681
REI SYSTEMS INC Chantilly, VA 1 $560,236
ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC. Alexandria, VA 2 $471,127
QWEST SERVICES CORPORATION Arlington, VA 7 $453,857
J P SYSTEMS, INC. Clifton, VA 2 $445,454
TRIGENT SOLUTIONS INC. Chantilly, VA 1 $439,873
CIS LABS, INC. Ashburn, VA 1 $439,800
WESTWIND COMPUTER PRODUCTS, INC. Falls Church, VA 9 $397,609
CREATIVE SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING L.L.C. McLean, VA 1 $379,000
TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER, INC. Herndon, VA 1 $360,000
AKIVA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC Leesburg, VA 1 $336,700
PRESIDIO NETWORKED SOLUTIONS LLC Herndon, VA 1 $319,225
EMERGENT, LLC Arlington, VA 5 $281,029
FUTRON, INCORPORATED Springfield, VA 2 $263,340
VAE, INC. Springfield, VA 2 $259,520
MANTECH ADVANCED SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Herndon, VA 1 $257,792
INDIGO ENGINEERING GROUP, LLC Springfield, VA 1 $249,954
SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION McLean, VA 2 $249,732
MICROTECHNOLOGIES LLC Vienna, VA 1 $240,905
ECOLOGY MIR GROUP LLC Fairfax, VA 12 $232,574
ABLEVETS LLC Chantilly, VA 1 $231,132
LEIDOS, INC. Reston, VA 3 $227,340
INALAB CONSULTING, INC Fairfax, VA 1 $186,480
ARETEC, INC. Fairfax, VA 1 $182,141
CACI-ISS, INC. Chantilly, VA 2 $168,002
DYNCORP INTERNATIONAL LLC Springfield, VA 1 $165,600
DASTON CORPORATION, THE Leesburg, VA 1 $163,820
DIGITALSPEC, LLC Fairfax, VA 1 $162,701
GABRIEL ENTERPRISES CONSULTING GROUP LLC Alexandria, VA 1 $158,384
NCS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Gainesville, VA 2 $139,200
FORUM ONE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION Alexandria, VA 1 $135,274
JEROME TRANSLATION GROUP, INC. Alexandria, VA 1 $134,480
NEW GENERATION, INC. Arlington, VA 1 $109,700
MEETINGONE.COM, CORP. Arlington, VA 2 $109,656
ADVANCED COMPUTER CONCEPTS, INC. Herndon, VA 5 $105,476
BY LIGHT PROFESSIONAL IT SERVICES LLC McLean, VA 1 $101,890
INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS MARKETING, INC. Herndon, VA 1 $98,796
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR, INC. Chantilly, VA 1 $95,811
ROLYN COMPANIES, INC. Arlington, VA 1 $92,407
C HARPER SERVICES ENTERPRISE LLC Springfield, VA 1 $92,000
INTELLIGENT WAVES LLC Reston, VA 1 $77,494
KNOCK-OUT SPECIALTIES, INC. Arlington, VA 1 $77,200
SAMYAK SOLUTIONS, INC. Centreville, VA 1 $74,190
BIZZELL CORPORATION Arlington, VA 2 $72,000
GRANT THORNTON LLP Alexandria, VA 2 $67,344
ATTAIN, LLC McLean, VA 2 $61,760
DAVIS MEMORIAL GOODWILL INDUSTRIES Herndon, VA 1 $50,000
MICROPACT FEDERAL, LLC Herndon, VA 1 $48,957
CAPSTONE OFFICE PRODUCTS, LLC Fairfax, VA 2 $41,252
BLIND INDUSTRIES AND SERVICES OF MARYLAND Alexandria, VA 2 $39,741
CORT BUSINESS SERVICES CORPORATION Chantilly, VA 1 $37,083
VISIONARY CONSTRUCTION INC Leesburg, VA 4 $36,991
PEPTIDE 2.0 INC. Herndon, VA 1 $30,293
TRR SERVICES, LLC Falls Church, VA 3 $29,350
EARTHWALK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Herndon, VA 1 $28,500
CORE TRANSIT INC Falls Church, VA 1 $27,773
THERMOTEKNIX SYSTEMS LIMITED Stafford, VA 1 $21,750
PATRIOT COMM Woodbridge, VA 1 $20,993
MADISON TAYLOR INC. Nokesville, VA 2 $17,601
SCHATZ, BEVERLY & SCHATZ, JEFFREY Springfield, VA 1 $15,317
G M SUPPLY Haymarket, VA 2 $13,345
MISTER KLEEN MAINTENANCE COMPANY INC Arlington, VA 3 $11,065
DATA FEDERAL CORPORATION Fairfax, VA 1 $9,750
DLT SOLUTIONS, LLC Herndon, VA 1 $8,800
COVANTA FAIRFAX, INC. Lorton, VA 1 $8,136
BUSY BEE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC Arlington, VA 1 $6,925
SPOK INC. Springfield, VA 1 $5,400
EVERY CITIZEN HAS OPPORTUNITIES INC Leesburg, VA 1 $2,026
REPAINTEX COMPANY Alexandria, VA 1 $720
EMCOR GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC. Arlington, VA 1 $701
464 $928,399,994

  

