While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused business shutdowns and layoffs across Northern Virginia, the region's reliance on federal government contracting continues to provide a buffer from the economic impacts.
An analysis by InsideNoVa of data compiled by ProPublica found that 125 Northern Virginia companies have received nearly $1 billion in federal government contracts related to COVID-19 this year. Companies in the state of Virginia overall have received $1.38 billion in contracts, more than any other state. In fact, the value of contracts in Northern Virginia alone is more than that in every other state except Maryland.
ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit news organization, identified the COVID-19 related federal contracts from the Federal Procurement Data System, which includes all contracts worth $10,000 or more. ProPublica searched for contracts tagged with the procurement code for COVID-19 or otherwise started in 2020 and containing “COVID-19” in the description. The organization noted that Department of Defense contracting data is subject to a 90-day delay before it appears in the data, so some DOD contracts may not be included.
The largest contract in Virginia to date and the sixth largest contract nationwide went to a Herndon company, RER Solutions Inc., for data analysis and loan recommendation services provided to the Small Business Administration. That contract is valued at $500 million. The SBA is administering several emergency relief programs for small businesses, including the Payroll Protection Program.
Other COVID-19 related contracts awarded to Virginia companies went for services such as telecommunications, networking, hardware and software to help federal agencies convert to teleworking and arrange virtual meetings, as well as for personal protective equipment and other supplies necessitated by the pandemic. For example, Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. of Sterling has received 17 contracts valued at a total of $1.46 million to provide gloves, hand sanitizer, goggles, surgical gowns and other protective gear to a number of federal agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service, the Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service.
A number of companies have also received contracts for cleaning services in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak at a federal building. Among those was Madison Taylor Inc. of Nokesville, which received a contract valued at $17,000 for cleaning services from the Secret Service in case of an outbreak at its headquarters.
American Type Culture Collection in Manassas has received three contracts worth $43.8 million for research and storage and processing of samples related to the virus and testing. And Deloitte Consulting LLP of Alexandria has received 12 contracts worth $33.6 million for a variety of services, including a $15.9 million contract with the Centers for Disease Control for "COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration tracking."
Following is a complete list of Northern Virginia companies that have received COVID-19 related contracts valued for at least $1.
Northern Virginia companies that have received COVID-19 related federal contracts
|Vendor
|Location
|Contracts
|Amount Committed
|RER SOLUTIONS, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|5
|$500,000,000
|IRON BOW TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
|Chantilly, VA
|31
|$48,997,673
|AMERICAN TYPE CULTURE COLLECTION
|Manassas, VA
|5
|$43,798,970
|FEDERAL GOVERNMENT EXPERTS, LLC
|Falls Church, VA
|6
|$37,521,400
|CDW GOVERNMENT LLC
|Springfield, VA
|8
|$33,878,468
|DELOITTE CONSULTING LLP
|Alexandria, VA
|17
|$33,588,150
|LIBERTY IT SOLUTIONS, LLC
|Herndon, VA
|4
|$21,267,914
|VION CORPORATION
|Herndon, VA
|2
|$17,782,062
|HIGHLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
|Fairfax, VA
|4
|$17,039,832
|GUIDEHOUSE LLP
|McLean, VA
|4
|$14,031,109
|VERIZON BUSINESS NETWORK SERVICES INC.
|Ashburn, VA
|3
|$11,679,858
|ALVAREZ LLC
|McLean, VA
|4
|$11,203,771
|AFFIGENT, LLC
|Alexandria, VA
|3
|$10,713,940
|BRILLIENT CORPORATION
|Reston, VA
|5
|$10,410,000
|ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC
|Arlington, VA
|22
|$9,182,485
|J&M GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LLC
|Alexandria, VA
|14
|$8,116,626
|CARAHSOFT TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
|Reston, VA
|29
|$7,766,023
|GLOBAL ENTERPRISE, INC.
|Springfield, VA
|5
|$6,700,779
|B3 GROUP, INC.
|Leesburg, VA
|3
|$6,113,079
|GOVSMART, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|8
|$6,093,146
|CNA CORPORATION, THE
|Arlington, VA
|2
|$5,371,379
|THREE WIRE SYSTEMS, LLC
|Falls Church, VA
|5
|$4,194,168
|CONCOURSE FEDERAL GROUP, LLC
|Alexandria, VA
|13
|$4,114,749
|THE MITRE CORPORATION
|McLean, VA
|4
|$3,265,437
|AT&T GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS, INC
|Vienna, VA
|2
|$3,260,458
|ZACH FUENTES LLC
|Warrenton, VA
|3
|$3,253,100
|INTUITIVE INFORMATION SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
|Herndon, VA
|3
|$3,020,987
|SBG TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.
|Stafford, VA
|1
|$2,741,870
|STG INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Alexandria, VA
|10
|$2,642,936
|SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Reston, VA
|4
|$2,375,400
|C6 TACTICAL CORP
|Sterling, VA
|1
|$2,207,000
|AGILITY TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|Ashburn, VA
|1
|$2,180,427
|KNIGHTFORK, LLC
|Falls Church, VA
|1
|$1,925,000
|DE LUNE CORP.
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$1,697,590
|CGI FEDERAL INC.
|Fairfax, VA
|1
|$1,527,944
|NOBLIS, INC.
|Falls Church, VA
|3
|$1,519,693
|ATLANTIC DIVING SUPPLY, INC.
|Sterling, VA
|66
|$1,459,071
|XATOR CORPORATION
|Reston, VA
|1
|$1,277,335
|TYTO ATHENE, LLC
|Herndon, VA
|3
|$1,169,463
|ARDENT MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$1,142,920
|GLOBAL TECH INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$1,134,878
|NTT DATA FEDERAL SERVICES, INC
|Herndon, VA
|2
|$1,105,105
|BIXAL SOLUTIONS INCORPORATED
|Fairfax, VA
|2
|$1,026,622
|LUNA ENTERPRISES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Alexandria, VA
|2
|$874,046
|SWISH DATA CORPORATION
|McLean, VA
|3
|$850,763
|VIGILANT WATCH INTEGRATION, INC.
|Stafford, VA
|3
|$757,601
|STANDARD COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|Hume, VA
|4
|$740,550
|MICHAEL BAKER GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$716,590
|METAPHASE CONSULTING LLC
|Herndon, VA
|2
|$713,158
|WIDEPOINT INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS CORP.
|McLean, VA
|2
|$704,513
|STEAMPUNK, INC.
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$649,814
|DUN & BRADSTREET, INC.
|Reston, VA
|2
|$648,161
|HALFAKER AND ASSOCIATES, LLC
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$613,826
|NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION
|Herndon, VA
|2
|$600,000
|LEIDOS, INC.
|Reston, VA
|2
|$591,681
|REI SYSTEMS INC
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$560,236
|ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, INC.
|Alexandria, VA
|2
|$471,127
|QWEST SERVICES CORPORATION
|Arlington, VA
|7
|$453,857
|J P SYSTEMS, INC.
|Clifton, VA
|2
|$445,454
|TRIGENT SOLUTIONS INC.
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$439,873
|CIS LABS, INC.
|Ashburn, VA
|1
|$439,800
|WESTWIND COMPUTER PRODUCTS, INC.
|Falls Church, VA
|9
|$397,609
|CREATIVE SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING L.L.C.
|McLean, VA
|1
|$379,000
|TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$360,000
|AKIVA TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
|Leesburg, VA
|1
|$336,700
|PRESIDIO NETWORKED SOLUTIONS LLC
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$319,225
|EMERGENT, LLC
|Arlington, VA
|5
|$281,029
|FUTRON, INCORPORATED
|Springfield, VA
|2
|$263,340
|VAE, INC.
|Springfield, VA
|2
|$259,520
|MANTECH ADVANCED SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$257,792
|INDIGO ENGINEERING GROUP, LLC
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$249,954
|SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|McLean, VA
|2
|$249,732
|MICROTECHNOLOGIES LLC
|Vienna, VA
|1
|$240,905
|ECOLOGY MIR GROUP LLC
|Fairfax, VA
|12
|$232,574
|ABLEVETS LLC
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$231,132
|LEIDOS, INC.
|Reston, VA
|3
|$227,340
|INALAB CONSULTING, INC
|Fairfax, VA
|1
|$186,480
|ARETEC, INC.
|Fairfax, VA
|1
|$182,141
|CACI-ISS, INC.
|Chantilly, VA
|2
|$168,002
|DYNCORP INTERNATIONAL LLC
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$165,600
|DASTON CORPORATION, THE
|Leesburg, VA
|1
|$163,820
|DIGITALSPEC, LLC
|Fairfax, VA
|1
|$162,701
|GABRIEL ENTERPRISES CONSULTING GROUP LLC
|Alexandria, VA
|1
|$158,384
|NCS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Gainesville, VA
|2
|$139,200
|FORUM ONE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
|Alexandria, VA
|1
|$135,274
|JEROME TRANSLATION GROUP, INC.
|Alexandria, VA
|1
|$134,480
|NEW GENERATION, INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$109,700
|MEETINGONE.COM, CORP.
|Arlington, VA
|2
|$109,656
|ADVANCED COMPUTER CONCEPTS, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|5
|$105,476
|BY LIGHT PROFESSIONAL IT SERVICES LLC
|McLean, VA
|1
|$101,890
|INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS MARKETING, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$98,796
|INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR, INC.
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$95,811
|ROLYN COMPANIES, INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$92,407
|C HARPER SERVICES ENTERPRISE LLC
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$92,000
|INTELLIGENT WAVES LLC
|Reston, VA
|1
|$77,494
|KNOCK-OUT SPECIALTIES, INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$77,200
|SAMYAK SOLUTIONS, INC.
|Centreville, VA
|1
|$74,190
|BIZZELL CORPORATION
|Arlington, VA
|2
|$72,000
|GRANT THORNTON LLP
|Alexandria, VA
|2
|$67,344
|ATTAIN, LLC
|McLean, VA
|2
|$61,760
|DAVIS MEMORIAL GOODWILL INDUSTRIES
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$50,000
|MICROPACT FEDERAL, LLC
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$48,957
|CAPSTONE OFFICE PRODUCTS, LLC
|Fairfax, VA
|2
|$41,252
|BLIND INDUSTRIES AND SERVICES OF MARYLAND
|Alexandria, VA
|2
|$39,741
|CORT BUSINESS SERVICES CORPORATION
|Chantilly, VA
|1
|$37,083
|VISIONARY CONSTRUCTION INC
|Leesburg, VA
|4
|$36,991
|PEPTIDE 2.0 INC.
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$30,293
|TRR SERVICES, LLC
|Falls Church, VA
|3
|$29,350
|EARTHWALK COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$28,500
|CORE TRANSIT INC
|Falls Church, VA
|1
|$27,773
|THERMOTEKNIX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|Stafford, VA
|1
|$21,750
|PATRIOT COMM
|Woodbridge, VA
|1
|$20,993
|MADISON TAYLOR INC.
|Nokesville, VA
|2
|$17,601
|SCHATZ, BEVERLY & SCHATZ, JEFFREY
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$15,317
|G M SUPPLY
|Haymarket, VA
|2
|$13,345
|MISTER KLEEN MAINTENANCE COMPANY INC
|Arlington, VA
|3
|$11,065
|DATA FEDERAL CORPORATION
|Fairfax, VA
|1
|$9,750
|DLT SOLUTIONS, LLC
|Herndon, VA
|1
|$8,800
|COVANTA FAIRFAX, INC.
|Lorton, VA
|1
|$8,136
|BUSY BEE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$6,925
|SPOK INC.
|Springfield, VA
|1
|$5,400
|EVERY CITIZEN HAS OPPORTUNITIES INC
|Leesburg, VA
|1
|$2,026
|REPAINTEX COMPANY
|Alexandria, VA
|1
|$720
|EMCOR GOVERNMENT SERVICES, INC.
|Arlington, VA
|1
|$701
|464
|$928,399,994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.