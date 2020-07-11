Recent trends in new coronavirus cases continued Saturday, as the Northern Virginia region generally is avoiding surges that are starting to appear elsewhere in the state.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Facebook post Friday that cases have been increasing in the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads areas in recent weeks and that he will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions on businesses and gatherings if necessary. Northam has scheduled a news conference to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon; it will be his first since June 25.

Northern Virginia added only 141 new cases in Saturday's report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the region's average of new cases for the past seven days down to 151, the lowest it has been since at least early April. However, statewide, 851 new cases were reported, bringing that seven-day average to the highest since June 12.

The health department reported 217 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, down from 243 the previous day, and far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April. Statewide hospitalizations increased to 1,020, up from 1,002 the previous day, and significantly higher than the recent low of 783 recorded on Monday. They, too, are still far from the peak of 1,625 on May 8.

There were only four new deaths reported Saturday in the state linked to COVID-19, with one in Northern Virginia. Northern Virginia has accounted for 983 deaths, slightly more than half of Virginia's total of 1,962, but, like the total case number, that percentage has been declining in recent weeks. Fairfax County still accounts for over a quarter of the state's deaths, with 498.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 141 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 851 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 17,627 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 33,659 cases, 983 deaths

Statewide: 69,782 cases, 1,962 deaths

Statewide Testing: 783,516 diagnostic tests (866,257 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 6

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,020 (up from 1,006 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 230 (down from 234 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 9,271 total

Nursing Home Patients: 532 confirmed positive cases (unchanged from the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 134,117 deaths, 3.19 million cases, 983,185 recovered

World: 560,921 deaths, 12.53 million cases, 6.9 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University