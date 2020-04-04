Virginia's coronavirus cases have surged to 2,407, climbing by 395 cases since Friday, the highest day-over-day increase, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday.
In Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, cases topped 1,000, with 1,003 reported, up from 892 the day before.
There have been 52 fatalities statewide, according to the state, with five more reported Saturday. The total includes 18 deaths in Northern Virginia, three more than were reported the previous day. Details about individual fatalities are no longer being reported.
The state is reporting 390 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. It is not clear how many of those patients have been released from hospitals, though.
The statewide total of cases is more than three times the number reported last Saturday, when 739 cases had been confirmed.
There have been 21,552 COVID-19 tests reported in Virginia, meaning that about 11.2 percent of tests are coming back positive.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to Friday's totals, include:
Fairfax County: 387, up from 372
Prince William County: 159, up from 131
- Arlington County: 150, up from 135
Loudoun County: 150, up from 130
Alexandria: 68, up from 56
Stafford: 38, up from 29
- Spotsylvania: 18, up from 11
Manassas: 14, up from 13
Fauquier: 10, up from 9
Fredericksburg: 7, up from 4
Manassas Park: 2, unchanged
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 60,000 deaths, including 7,159 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.13 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 278,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes nearly 10,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 233,000 have recovered worldwide.
On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Dulles Expo Center, off Route 28 in Chantilly, would be used as an alternative care facility to help area hospitals.
Also, Walmart has joined a growing number of retailers that will limit the number of customers in its stores at any one time, starting Saturday.
And the impacts of business shutdowns are beginning to be felt on the job market, as over 40,000 Northern Virginia residents filed for state unemployment benefits over two weeks ending March 28.
(3) comments
Keep in mind that over 3,000,000 people (or 99.997%) in Northern Virginia do not have Coronavirus. And while 18 Northern Virginians have died of Coronavirus in the last month, a staggering 2,800 people have died from something other than Coronavirus.
Soily, the utter lack of humanity and understanding in your continued hateful posts about this virus is staggering. Yes, people die every year from cancer and heart disease (and the flu and auto accidents and whatever other factor you wish to bring up). But this virus is a completely different situation. This can affect and potentially kill EVERYBODY, not just the elderly, not just people with underlying conditions. Infants, children, teenagers, 30-somethings have all died because of this virus. But you cavalierly think it's only people who were "probably going to die soon anyway". What an inhumane thing to say. Can't you understand that there's NOTHING that can be done for this virus? That there currently is no treatment and there is no cure? A friend of mine is in the ICU right now and very well may die, and if it happens he is going to die alone. His wife, his children, his grandchildren, his friends cannot visit him or talk with him. But that's apparently not a big deal for you. And the death toll keeps spiraling up because of people like you and Trump and Fox News talking heads who never took this threat seriously from the start and continue to lie and deny it's a major problem that needs to be taken care of now with extreme measures. Now it's up to the Governors and local leaders to do the work to try and keep us safe. So go keep your head in the sand and deny there's a major problem happening. I'm sure your attitude won't change even if someone close to you contracts it and dies. But spare us the continued inhumane posts.
[thumbup] well said
