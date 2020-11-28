The number of new average daily COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has doubled over the past two weeks, as the region set another record high average on Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,043 new cases of coronavirus across the region Saturday, the third highest daily number ever. That raised the region's seven-day average of new daily cases to 806, exceeding the prior peak, set Thursday, and more than double the average on Nov. 14 of 378.9. The region has now set record average highs in three of the past four days, with the only exception being the day after Thanksgiving.

Statewide, 3,173 new cases were reported Saturday, the second highest number ever, and the seven-day average rose to 2,562.6, just below the peak reached Thursday.

Fairfax County, the state's largest jurisdiction, topped 30,000 total cases on Saturday. The county has also reported 623 deaths, most of any jurisdiction.

With the exception of the Prince William health district, seven-day average test positivity rates have generally fallen across the region over the past week. In Prince William, however, the rate remains above 10%. Test positivity rates are well above their lows of late September and early October, however.

The number of patients hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19 fell slightly Saturday to 1,585, remaining just below the peak reached May 8 of 1,625. Northern Virginia had 403 patients hospitalized Saturday, well below the region's peak of 808 on April 30.

The state reported 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. None was in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,043 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,173 new cases, 10 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,498 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 73,371 cases, 1,285 deaths

Statewide: 233,617 cases, 4,054 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.3 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.77 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,585 (down from 1,593 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 370 (down from 373 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 23,957 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,176 (up from 1,174 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.