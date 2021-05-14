Northern Virginia's average number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to the lowest level since the early days of April 2020, and hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at record lows as the region prepares to fully reopen and unmask following new guidance from the state and federal governments.

The Virginia Department of Health reported only 25 new coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia on Friday, although that included a decline of 28 cases in the total for Prince William County, as numbers are adjusted from time to time for accuracy. Nevertheless, that report brought the region's seven-day average of new cases down to 96.1, the lowest since April 5, 2020.

Statewide, 493 cases were reported Friday, bringing the state's seven-day average down to 555.3, the lowest since July 4, 2020.

The new reports come as Virginia prepares for the next phase of reopening on Saturday, when restrictions on gatherings, entertainment venues and sports events will be eased. Gov. Ralph Northam also said last week that he plans to lift all of the state's capacity limits and social-distancing guidelines June 15.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday its recommendation that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Virginia's mask-wearing requirement is still in place, however, as Northam said he is reviewing the CDC's guidance. About 48% of all Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 37% are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Friday that only 684 patients are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19, with only 125 of those in Northern Virginia. Both numbers are the lowest since the association began reporting that data in early April 2020.

And test positivity rates for the virus have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, with the state and every health district in Northern Virginia hitting new lows either Thursday or Friday. When positivity rates are below 5%, experts believe the spread of the virus is under control, and the entire region is well below that level, with Arlington County now below 2%.

COVID-19 is still causing deaths, however, both statewide and in Northern Virginia. The health department has reported a total of 89 new deaths over the past four days, including 30 on Friday. Of those reported in the past four days, nine were in Northern Virginia, including three apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties and one apiece in Alexandria, Arlington County and Loudoun County.

The number of vaccination doses administered statewide per day has fallen to a current seven-day average of about 47,200, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard. It was above 80,000 per day in late March and early April.

Vaccines were beginning to be administered Friday to adolescents aged 12 to 15 following CDC and FDA approval.

In addition to the nearly 7 million vaccine doses administered statewide, the health department reports that another 375,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Friday)

Northern Virginia: 25 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 493 new cases, 20 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 15,705 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 182,939 cases, 2,322 deaths

Statewide: 669,219 cases, 10,991 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.24 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.53 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 69 (including 13 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new case reported in Fairfax this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 684 (down from 748 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 199 (down from 204 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 55,467

Nursing Home Patients: 72 (down from 74 on Wednesday; numbers reported only on Wednesdays and Fridays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.